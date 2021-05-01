Make-A-Wish partners with UPS, Macy’s to grant boy’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is partnering with Macy’s (NYSE:M) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) to make a young boy’s wish to be a delivery person come true.

Mateo, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. After going through years of chemotherapy, he is now responding to treatment and currently does in-home physical therapy.

The young boy developed his love for delivery drivers after being stuck at home during the global pandemic. His wish to become a delivery driver was inspired after watching them deliver mail and packages for customers to their doorsteps.

On World Wish Day on April 29, the Make-A-Wish chapter of Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada, revealed that Mateo’s wish will be granted on May 6. Mateo was able to spend the day at Macy’s and buy gifts for his family members that he will soon be delivering to them directly.

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $135 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

That same day, UPS and a local driver named Dave, delivered Mateo his own UPS uniform that he will wear when delivering packages to downtown Stockton on Thursday, May 6. The company also announced that he will be getting his own customized UPS delivery truck for the event as well.

“We have technicians building the package car, special for him,” Josh Needles, the president of UPS Northern California, said in a local news report.

Video: Make-A-Wish CANV Youtube

The Make-A-Wish chapter is inviting everyone to come out and cheer him on as he completes his delivery route next week. Since Mateo is still undergoing treatment, the group has set up designated areas along his route to ensure proper social distancing.

He will start his delivery route at 10 a.m. with his last delivery planned for 12:20 p.m. PST. Mateo’s full route can be found on the Make-A-Wish chapter’s website.

