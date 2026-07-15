Manufacturing Recovery & GDP Growth: What’s Next for US?

Mark Vitner, Chief Economist at Piedmont Crescent Capital, joins FreightWaves to dissect the surprising resilience of the American consumer and the broader economy. Vitner explains why manufacturing activity and GDP are set for an upside surprise, while also highlighting the unique challenges in the housing market and their indirect impact on freight demand. Discover how everything from oil prices to demographic shifts influences consumer spending and inventory restocking.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now