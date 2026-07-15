Manufacturing Recovery & GDP Growth: What’s Next for US?

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Mark Vitner, Chief Economist at Piedmont Crescent Capital, joins FreightWaves to dissect the surprising resilience of the American consumer and the broader economy. Vitner explains why manufacturing activity and GDP are set for an upside surprise, while also highlighting the unique challenges in the housing market and their indirect impact on freight demand. Discover how everything from oil prices to demographic shifts influences consumer spending and inventory restocking.

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