Marad’s Yi jumps ship as new ports trade group CEO

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors has appointed Sang Yi as president and chief executive , effective May 4.
Yi, a naval reserve officer who holds a merchant mariner’s license, most recently served as deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD). Yi served in various staff positions in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost a decade and a half.
Yi is the most recent maritime official from the second Trump administration to move to the private sector. In 2025 former Marad chief Louis Sola and longtime chief of staff Mary Thien Hoang joined lobbyist Thorn Run Partners.
“Through his extensive experience in both the Executive and Legislative branches of government, Sang is a proven leader who understands the critical role ports play in driving economic vitality and safeguarding national security,” said Chett Chiasson, chairman of the AAPA board and Port Fourchon (La.) executive director, in a release. “The Board has full confidence in his ability to lead AAPA, enhance our industry’s interests, and strengthen the collective voice of ports across our country.”
Yi is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, earned an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a law degree from George Washington University.
“I am honored to lead AAPA. Our ports are vital gateways that advance America’s competitiveness,” Yi said in the release. “This is a critical time for the maritime industry, and investment in America’s ports has never been more crucial. I look forward to working with AAPA’s Board and membership to represent the ports and companies that are the backbone of the supply chain and produce countless jobs across the Americas.”
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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