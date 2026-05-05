Marad’s Yi jumps ship as new ports trade group CEO

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors has appointed Sang Yi as president and chief executive , effective May 4.

Yi, a naval reserve officer who holds a merchant mariner’s license, most recently served as deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD). Yi served in various staff positions in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost a decade and a half.

Sang Yi

Yi is the most recent maritime official from the second Trump administration to move to the private sector. In 2025 former Marad chief Louis Sola and longtime chief of staff Mary Thien Hoang joined lobbyist Thorn Run Partners.

“Through his extensive experience in both the Executive and Legislative branches of government, Sang is a proven leader who understands the critical role ports play in driving economic vitality and safeguarding national security,” said Chett Chiasson, chairman of the AAPA board and Port Fourchon (La.) executive director, in a release. “The Board has full confidence in his ability to lead AAPA, enhance our industry’s interests, and strengthen the collective voice of ports across our country.”