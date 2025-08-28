Marsh launches BrokerSafe to help freight brokers confront rising legal and insurance risks

Freight brokers have long been considered intermediaries in the transportation chain, more akin to travel agents than carriers. But in recent years, that role has shifted under the weight of litigation trends and the surge of nuclear verdicts that have redefined liability across the industry.

Marsh, a leading insurance broker and risk advisor, is stepping in to provide freight brokers with a tailored insurance solution designed to address the heightened exposure they now face with BrokerSafe.

For decades, freight brokers operated under the assumption that liability largely rested with carriers, with insurance serving as a backstop for operational risks. That changed dramatically following the 2020 Miller v. C.H. Robinson case, which opened the door for plaintiffs to pursue brokers directly in negligence claims.

Janelle Griffith, North American logistics practice leader at Marsh said in an interview with FreightWaves. “Historically, brokers weren’t responsible for anything outside of F4A safety. But after 2020, brokers were being pulled into litigation, and nuclear verdicts automatically started to rise.”