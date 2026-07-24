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Marten Transport’s Q2: Reefer market on the rise

Non-compliant driver purge allowing better freight selection, rate increases

Todd Maiden
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Marten Transport said it is securing higher rates as a regulatory crackdown in trucking purges bad actors. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Refrigerated carrier Marten Transport noted a significant firming in truckload fundamentals when it reported second-quarter results Thursday after the market closed. A much tighter capacity backdrop is allowing the company to improve its freight selection and raise rates.

“The freight market has sharply tightened in recent months and is now breaking out from the longest freight market recession on record,” stated CEO Randy Marten in a news release. He said the regulatory crackdown is “contracting meaningful levels of freight capacity by removing noncompliant and unqualified drivers.”

(The Mondovi, Wisconsin-based company does not host a quarterly call.)

SONAR: Reefer Outbound Tender Rejection Index (ROTRI.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the reefer tender rejection index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections show a tight truckload market. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Revenue from Marten’s (NASDAQ: MRTN) non-dedicated TL fleet increased 9% year over year to $116 million, but was flat at $93 million excluding fuel surcharges. An 8% decline in average tractors in service was offset by a 9% increase in revenue per tractor.

Like most large carriers, Marten has been managing truck counts to improve asset utilization. Revenue per loaded mile increased 6% y/y to $2.81. The unit booked a 97.4% operating ratio (ex-fuel), which was 10 basis points better y/y.

Table: Marten’s key performance indicators – TL & Dedicated

The company’s smaller dedicated segment saw a 14% y/y decline in revenue (ex-fuel) as a 17% drop in truck count was only partially offset by a 3% increase in revenue per tractor. Revenue per loaded mile was down 5% y/y to $2.36. The unit posted a 95.4% OR (ex-fuel), 430 bps worse y/y.

Brokerage revenue was flat y/y at $40 million, as a 2% increase in loads was offset by a 2% decline in revenue per load. The segment’s OR worsened 160 bps to 94.8%, but actually compares favorably to other similar brokerages. Third-party capacity buy rates (purchased transportation) are much higher than in-place sell rates on contractual business given the rapid run-up in the broader spot market.

Table: Marten’s key performance indicators – Brokerage

Consolidated revenue of $224 million was 3% lower y/y and $4 million light of the consensus estimate. (Revenue excluding fuel surcharges was 9% lower y/y.) The 2025 sale of its intermodal unit to Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) presented an $11.7-million revenue headwind during the quarter.

Marten reported earnings per share of 7 cents (net income of $5.3 million), which was 2 cents lower y/y and a penny light of consensus. Earnings per share faced a 3-cent headwind due to a $3.5-million y/y drop in gains on equipment sales.

Table: Marten’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Cash flow from operations was $61 million for the first half of 2026, a 12% y/y decline. The company maintained a debt-free balance sheet in the quarter.

The average age of its tractor fleet was 2.5 years compared to 2.1 years in the year-ago period.

Shares of MRTN were off 2% in early trading on Friday compared to the S&P 500, which was off 0.1%.

Why it matters? Marten Transport is viewed as a “refrigerated pure play.” It is the only public carrier in the reefer market and its quarterly results serve as a bellwether for the industry. The company’s second quarter provided a signal for improving fundamentals in the refrigerated freight market.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.