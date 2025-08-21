Mass layoffs hit freight-related firms, over 3,000 jobs cut

More than 3,090 freight-related job cuts have been announced since July 18, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filings and media reports.

The layoffs span companies in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

IG Design Group Americas, 845 layoffs

Party and craft goods supplier IG Design Group Americas is closing multiple distribution centers, production facilities and offices following a July 3 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Hilco Capital acquired the company in June. Closures, to be finalized by Sept. 25, include:

380 workers in Berwick, Pennsylvania



150 in Shorewood, Illinois



112 in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina



80 in New York



70 in Hagerstown, Maryland



53 in Atlanta



Enru Logistics, 180 layoffs

Enru Logistics, the transportation unit of LSC Communications, is closing its Bolingbrook, Illinois, facility and laying off 180 workers by Oct. 13. LSC was acquired by Quad on July 7.