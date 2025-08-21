Mass layoffs hit freight-related firms, over 3,000 jobs cut

More than 3,090 freight-related job cuts have been announced since July 18, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filings and media reports.
The layoffs span companies in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
IG Design Group Americas, 845 layoffs
Party and craft goods supplier IG Design Group Americas is closing multiple distribution centers, production facilities and offices following a July 3 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Hilco Capital acquired the company in June. Closures, to be finalized by Sept. 25, include:
- 380 workers in Berwick, Pennsylvania
- 150 in Shorewood, Illinois
- 112 in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina
- 80 in New York
- 70 in Hagerstown, Maryland
- 53 in Atlanta
Enru Logistics, 180 layoffs
Enru Logistics, the transportation unit of LSC Communications, is closing its Bolingbrook, Illinois, facility and laying off 180 workers by Oct. 13. LSC was acquired by Quad on July 7.
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing, 160 layoffs
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America cut 160 jobs at two Newnan, Georgia, facilities on July 30 as part of an ownership change of its distribution centers.
Primal Pet Foods, 145 layoffs
Primal Pet Foods is closing three facilities in Fairfield, California, resulting in 145 job cuts by Sept. 17.
Magna Exteriors, 130 layoffs
Auto parts supplier Magna Exteriors will lay off 130 workers at its Belvidere, Illinois, plant by Sept. 5, citing slow demand.
PepsiCo, 84 layoffs
PepsiCo is cutting 84 jobs in Detroit as it shutters manufacturing, transport, and maintenance operations by Sept. 27 as part of a restructuring.
Federal-Mogul Motorparts, 82 layoffs
Federal-Mogul Motorparts is closing its Boaz, Alabama, plant, eliminating 82 jobs by Sept. 25.
Russell Brands, 80 layoffs
Russell Athletic is shutting down its Alexander City, Alabama, distribution center, affecting 80 workers by Sept. 29.
TreeHouse Foods, 80 layoffs
TreeHouse Foods will close its Chicago facility and cut 80 jobs by Oct. 31 as part of a reorganization.
Utz Quality Foods, 75 layoffs
Utz will close its Grand Rapids, Michigan, plant on Jan. 30, 2026, eliminating 75 jobs.
NPR of America, 64 layoffs
NPR of America will close its Grand Haven, Michigan, plant, with 64 layoffs by 2027.
Geodis Logistics, 57 layoffs
Geodis Logistics is shutting a Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, distribution center, cutting 57 jobs after losing a customer contract.
Ryder Logistics, 58 layoffs
Ryder Logistics will cut 58 jobs in Yuma, Arizona. No reason was disclosed.
Mizkan America, 57 layoffs
Mizkan America will eliminate 57 jobs by Sept. 19 as it closes its bottling department in Lake Alfred, Florida.
Americold Logistics, 53 layoffs
Cold storage firm Americold is cutting 53 more jobs at its Atlanta facility by year-end, following 110 layoffs announced in July.
Davalor Mold, 45 layoffs
Davalor Mold will close its New Baltimore, Michigan, facility by Nov. 7, cutting 45 jobs due to declining business.
Ryder Integrated Logistics, 32 layoffs
Ryder Integrated Logistics will lay off 32 workers in East Moline, Illinois, on Sept. 27 after losing a contract.
LGSTX Distribution Services, 26 layoffs
LGSTX will close its Orlando facility and cut 26 jobs by Oct. 5 due to the loss of a customer contract.