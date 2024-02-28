Massive wildfires disrupting travel across Texas, Oklahoma

A cluster of wildfires that began on Monday in the Texas Panhandle forced thousands to flee their homes, while also making travel difficult for truckers and motorists.

Texas authorities temporarily closed Highway 136 between the Borger and Amarillo Tuesday, but the roadway was reopened Wednesday.

Interstate 40 near Amarillo remains open, but authorities have urged motorists to avoid traveling through the roadway due to excessive smoke, as well as allowing emergency responders the space to work on controlling the fire.