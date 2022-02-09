Meet the other Port of Vancouver

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to the other Port of Vancouver. Alex Strogen, chief commercial officer at Port of Vancouver USA, loads us up with everything we need to know about the farthest inland deepwater port on the Columbia River.

Jens Peder Kristensen, founder and CEO of Denmark-based TinyMobileRobots, the global leader in fully autonomous GPS line-marking robots, tells us how his unique little bots are keeping trucks in the fast lane.

John Brewer, director of distribution and logistics at CKE Restaurants Inc., orders up a Super Star Value Meal-sized serving of fast food logistics and trucking songs.

Plus, a Tesla on autopilot slams into a police cruiser; retailers are checking out trucking companies; a trade deal gets an F; relief at SoCal ports; a snowplow driver goes rogue; Freedom Convoy protesters and Ottawa police battle over jerry cans; a swan befriends a postman; and more.

