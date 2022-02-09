  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Meet the other Port of Vancouver

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, February 9, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to the other Port of Vancouver. Alex Strogen, chief commercial officer at Port of Vancouver USA, loads us up with everything we need to know about the farthest inland deepwater port on the Columbia River. 

Jens Peder Kristensen, founder and CEO of Denmark-based TinyMobileRobots,  the global leader in fully autonomous GPS line-marking robots, tells us how his unique little bots are keeping trucks in the fast lane. 

John Brewer, director of distribution and logistics at CKE Restaurants Inc., orders up a Super Star Value Meal-sized serving of fast food logistics and trucking songs. 

Plus, a Tesla on autopilot slams into a police cruiser; retailers are checking out trucking companies; a trade deal gets an F; relief at SoCal ports; a snowplow driver goes rogue; Freedom Convoy protesters and Ottawa police battle over jerry cans; a swan befriends a postman; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.