Meth bust is largest ever at Canadian border

A record-breaking $28.5 million worth of methamphetamine was found hidden in a shipment of produce at the Montana-Canada border, authorities reported Thursday.

The incident occured Dec. 25 at the port of entry at Coutts, Alberta, Canada, directly across from the U.S. port of Sweet Grass in Toole County, Montana.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) uncovered 502 pounds of methamphetamine while checking a tractor-trailer hauling produce.

The amount of methamphetamine translates to 2.28 million individual dosages with an estimated street value of $28.5 million. It is the CBSA’s largest ever seizure of methamphetamine at a land border crossing in Canada.

CBSA officers arrested the driver. The RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team charged Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, 38, of Calgary, with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Sandhu was released from custody on Jan. 14 and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Despite some success, Mexico continues to deal with fuel theft

Tecma Transportation acquires Omega Trucking

$1B USMCA logistics park planned for Mexico