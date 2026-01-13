Mexican-built logistics startup WeShip sets sights on US expansion 

A fast-growing Mexican logistics technology platform built by former e-commerce operators is entering the U.S. market this year, betting that software designed around real-world shipping pain points can compete in one of the world’s most concentrated parcel markets.

WeShip, a Monterrey, Mexico-based, multi-carrier shipping platform, is launching U.S. domestic parcel services in 2026 as the first phase of a broader strategy that ultimately includes U.S.–Mexico cross-border shipping and freight services, co-founders Luis Alanis and Adrian Galan told FreightWaves in an interview.

WeShip’s U.S. expansion will initially focus on domestic parcel shipping, serving existing customers that already operate on both sides of the border. The company plans to layer in cross-border parcel capabilities later, followed by freight services.

Compared to Mexico’s highly fragmented last-mile market, the U.S. parcel sector is dominated by just a few carriers — a dynamic the founders believe will simplify their rollout.