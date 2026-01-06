Mexico freight may be US trucking markets biggest stabilizer in 2026, experts say

U.S.–Mexico cross-border freight is poised to remain a stabilizing force in North American logistics in 2026, according to executives at Uber Freight.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Mazen Danaf, senior economist at Uber Freight, and José Guerrero, head of U.S. customs operations, said even as broader U.S. trucking markets grapple with thin margins, tariff uncertainty and unpredictable economic crosscurrents — sustained cross-border demand is reshaping how shippers and carriers should prepare for the year ahead.

“In looking at some of the statistical numbers that we’ve had through the ports down to the southern border, there’s been an increase of 15% of exports out of Mexico into the U.S. What does that mean for us? It means that the customers are stabilizing and they’re actually stabilizing their imports,” Guerrero told FreightWaves. “They’re understanding the new normal in a sense where these new tariffs have come into play and how they’re currently managing their tariff situation.”

Capacity tightens, but margins remain under pressure

Danaf said the U.S. trucking market is showing signs of tightening compared to the past two years, driven largely by sustained carrier exits and historically low tractor and trailer orders. Spot rates have recently surged — up more than 10% in a matter of weeks — but he cautioned that the late-year bump may not last.