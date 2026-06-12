Mid-term money-saver: DOT wants to pre-screen containers to speed supply chain

The U.S. Department of Transportation today unveiled the American Supply Chain Sovereignty Initiative, which would pre-screen import containers as a way to streamline freight movement through the supply chain.

The project would feature a dashboard connecting logistics hubs, transportation providers and retailers.

The announcement was made Friday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a visit to the Port of Los Angeles.

In a release that did not mention pre-screening of containers or other details, DOT stated, “A more transparent supply chain will accelerate cargo processing, lower logistics costs, and empower America’s transportation workforce.”

Duffy revealed the screening proposal in a press conference at the port, comparing it to reduced airport security waiting times for pre-screened travelers. Nearly 52 million containers were processed at U.S. ports in 2025, the majority moving through the 10 biggest gateways such as Los Angeles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection physically inspects only 3-5% of all containers at ports, and importers bear the cost of cargo exams. “When it comes to our supply chains, time is money,” said Duffy. “Fewer delays mean lower costs throughout the entire supply chain. The American Supply Chain Sovereignty Initiative will prevent bottlenecks, move freight faster, and deliver goods more affordably for the American people.” The rollout comes amid growing public backlash over soaring prices for food, gas and other staples, and polls showing voter approval cratering over President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy. There is growing sentiment that the affordability issue could cost Republicans their majority in the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate, in upcoming midterm elections. Duffy did not say how much the initiative would cost. He called on Congress to include legislation in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, “giving DOT the framework and flexibility required to securely streamline national logistics.” He said the initiative will build on the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program and National Freight Strategic Plan, initiatives launched during the presidency of Joe Biden. Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here. Related coverage: Like trucking and railroads, shipping struggles in fight for talent, aging workforce Port of Los Angeles forecasts 7% container volume decline Long Beach awards $54M in small business contracts Conservative network has law protecting U.S.-flag shipping in its sights