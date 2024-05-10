Minnesota DOT announces $9.6M in funding for freight rail projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is providing nearly $10 million for freight rail improvement projects across the state.

The money will support 11 projects, which will make the state more competitive in the global and national economy, Kelly Christenson, department freight and rail programs supervisor, said in the announcement. The department received 19 proposals requesting $22.5 million.

“The increased number of grant applications we received this year demonstrates the importance of improving the freight rail infrastructure across the state,” Christenson said.

The $9.6 million in grants will fund projects in agriculture, sugar, development and government.



