Modern Shipper named Best New Product in prestigious Neal Awards

FreightWaves’ Modern Shipper brand was named Best New Product on Tuesday in the 68th Annual Jesse H. Neal Awards, considered the Pulitzer Prizes of business-to-business journalism.

This category, among the most competitive in the prestigious awards program, includes companies from all revenue classes, ranging from less than $3 million to more than $7 million annually.

Modern Shipper Managing Editor Brian Straight as well as staff writer Jack Daleo and FreightWavesTV host Kaylee Nix are named on the award, which was announced during a ceremony in New York City.

“This honor underscores the fact that Modern Shipper’s comprehensive coverage of the crucial final mile is unrivaled in the industry,” said FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller.

Said Straight: “Modern Shipper would not be possible without the support of Craig and FreightWaves’ management, and the wonderful and talented editorial, television and production staff that help produce our products. This includes Jack Daleo and Kaylee Nix, who are critical to the success of Modern Shipper, but ultimately, this honor is a collaborative effort that is only possible because of our readers and TV viewers, without whom there would be no Modern Shipper.”

Judges evaluated an extensive set of criteria in selecting the winner for Best New Product.

The category “recognizes innovation in new product development,” according to the Neals’ website. “Judges will look for measurable results, strong marketing and promotion, use of audio, video, social media/event-related networking, virtual exhibitor floor and other tools. … Judges will assess both the enterprise of the product and how well the components work together, including accuracy, clarity, lack of copy errors, etc.”

FreightWaves was also a finalist this year in the $7 million-and-higher revenue class in the Best Podcast category for WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The Best New Product honor builds on FreightWaves’ string of wins in the Neals, including Best Media Brand (Overall Editorial Excellence) in 2021. FreightWaves was also a winner in 2020, the first year it entered the competition.

The following is the background information FreightWaves submitted for Modern Shipper:

“COVID-19 accelerated a global trend toward e-commerce, forcing companies to find new ways to reach both residential and business customers. FreightWaves built its news operation around the supply chain, but a critical gap existed in one coverage area: the final mile.

“Getting packages on doorsteps requires significant logistical and supply chain infrastructure. FreightWaves launched Modern Shipper to spotlight this essential and growing segment of logistics, offering businesses insights into navigating the most complex aspect of the supply chain.

“Modern Shipper’s core coverage area includes e-commerce and the final mile of logistics, including warehouse operations and automation, delivery fleets, the people entrusted with making deliveries, and a range of vital technologies. This includes payment technologies that facilitate digital commerce and the next frontier of delivery: drones.

“In collaboration with modernshipper.com, FreightWaves hosted a one-day virtual event — DroneWaves — focused on the emerging drone delivery landscape. In addition, FreightWavesTV host Kaylee Nix launched a companion on-demand podcast, At Your Doorstep, that focuses on the people and technologies that make the last mile of delivery work smoothly.

“The response to these efforts in 2021 was overwhelming. Growing to 180,000 page views per month as well as 4,500 live viewers for each episode of At Your Doorstep, Modern Shipper has created the leading media outlet for final-mile coverage.”

