Montana man sentenced in $182K equipment theft

A federal judge sentenced a Montana man on June 23 to 41 months in prison for transporting stolen construction equipment across state lines. Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith announced the sentence. Eric Brandon Wright, 43, of Lakeside, Montana, also received three years of supervised release. Wright pleaded guilty in January 2026 to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case.

Theft targeted rental business

Court documents state Wright stole $181,890 in construction equipment from RDO Rental Equipment in Kalispell. The theft occurred during the night of Aug. 23 and into the early morning of Aug. 24, 2023. Wright entered the RDO property and removed digging equipment, mulching equipment and a Towmaster trailer. He attached the trailer to an employee’s vehicle. He used the vehicle to haul the equipment from the business.

Police recovered the employee’s vehicle several days later. Officers reported that a motorized wheelchair was missing from the vehicle. Court documents do not identify the employee. The Justice Department did not say whether investigators recovered the wheelchair.

Facebook tip led investigators to Idaho

Law enforcement received a tip on Jan. 19, 2024. The tip said Wright was selling construction equipment on Facebook. Officers tracked the equipment to a storage facility in Lewiston, Idaho. Detectives spoke with the facility owner. The owner confirmed Wright rented storage space there.