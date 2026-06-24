Newsletters Contact Us

Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

More FedEx MD-11 cargo jets return to service, others are retired

Company also discards older Boeing and Airbus aircraft

Eric Kulisch
·
A FedEx MD-11 freighter moves along a taxiway at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on Oct. 7, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock/KITTIKUN YOKSAP)

FedEx Corp. has reinstated four McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighters since aviation authorities cleared the aircraft type to resume flying seven weeks ago while also retiring five planes last quarter, but plans to have the entire active fleet available by peak season, executives said Tuesday. 

The freight transportation giant said it took a $23 million charge during its fiscal year fourth quarter, ended May 31, to write down the value of 10 aircraft that were retired, including five large MD-11 freighters.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) also retired four Boeing 757-200 narrowbody freighters and one Airbus A300-600. The company took  delivery of seven 767-300 production freighters from Boeing during the fiscal year, for a net decline of three aircraft from 2025, according to financial documents.

Over the last four years, FedEx has removed 34 cargo jets from the fleet, which represents an  8% reduction versus fiscal year 2022, as part of normal fleet modernization and a broader effort to eliminate excess ground and air capacity for better efficiency. There are 383 mainline aircraft in FedEx’s fleet, compared to 389 in fiscal year 2024.

The Federal Aviation Administration in early May cleared the way for MD-11 operators to resume commercial service after Boeing developed a new part to address a design flaw that can allow fatigue cracks to spread in the plane’s engine pylon. A UPS MD-11 freighter crashed during takeoff in November when the left engine separated from the wing. FedEx is removing engine pylons from grounded aircraft around the world and shipping them to maintenance hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis, Tennessee, where technicians can replace a critical bearing.

FedEx began operating two MD-11s on domestic routes on May 10. CEO Raj Subramaniam told analysts on an earnings call that four MD-11s have been fixed and are back in service now. The remaining 25 aircraft will be ready to support peak shipping season during the fourth quarter.

Airline officials have repeatedly said since the November accident that UPS had 29 active MD-11 jets, including four spares used when other units are unable to operate or during periods of high demand. But FedEx records show the company carried 34 MD-11s on its books until the previous quarter. 

UPS opted to permanently retire its entire fleet of MD-11s following the disaster at its megahub in Louisville, Kentucky. Western Global Airlines, the only other MD-11 operator in the United States, has reactivated two MD-11s, according to aviation tracking site Flightradar24. The planes are flying under military contracts with the Pentagon to bases in Europe.

FedEx postponed the full retirement of the MD-11 fleet from 2028 until 2032 because it wanted more widebody capacity to meet rising demand as it made a strategic shift to capture more international non-parcel freight from logistics providers. Despite its age, lower maintenance reliability and high fuel burn compared to modern twin-engine planes, the tri-engine freighter remains useful because of its long range capability and high cargo capacity.  

Since 2024, FedEx has prioritized capturing a greater slice of the $80 billion-to-$90 billion deferred air cargo market, especially the premium segment. The integrated courier and logistics company reorganized its air network into express parcel and deferred freight segments to maximize aircraft density and sorting efficiency on the ground. A portion of its airline now operates an international daytime schedule to carry heavy freight that doesn’t require maximum speed, allowing for the integration of air and road networks in a truck-fly-truck delivery model that is more efficient to operate than moving all goods by air. 

Management has described this deferred air network as an extension of its European and U.S. less-than-truckload networks, designed to attract high-yield freight, such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, electronics and automotive components that is more profitable per pound than heavier, general consignments.  

Chief Commercial Officer Brie Carere said FedEx continues to capture market share in the international air freight sector, with average daily pounds up 12% year over year. 

FedEx continues to receive new aircraft under existing orders with Boeing, but the pace of additions has slowed in recent years in line with a multi-year campaign to streamline multiple air and ground networks amid slower growth in parcel volumes. FedEx spent $3.8 billion on capital expenditures in fiscal 2026. Infrastructure as a percentage of revenue is 4%, the lowest level in many years.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

FAA clears grounded MD-11s for return to service

FedEx, China Southern Airlines to explore cargo cooperation

FedEx pilots approve new contract, ending protracted bargaining

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com