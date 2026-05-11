FAA clears grounded MD-11s for return to service

FedEx on Sunday operated an MD-11 freighter aircraft in commercial service for the first time since early November after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a flight ban that was implemented following the fiery crash of a UPS cargo jet.

“After extensive review, the FAA approved Boeing’s protocol for safely returning MD-11 airplanes to service,” the agency said in a statement provided to FreightWaves.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) conducted a short test flight in and out of Memphis International Airport on Saturday evening. FreightWaves previously reported that FedEx was on the cusp of resurrecting its fleet of 29 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft after jointly developing with Boeing a new part aimed at correcting a flaw that led to fatigue cracks in the airframe. FedEx told employees during a town hall last week that it would gradually phase in the remaining planes after they go through maintenance facilities to replace the component and pilots complete a refresher training course.

FedEx on Sunday operated one MD-11 from its super hub in Memphis to Los Angeles International Airport, according to data on aircraft tracking site Flightradar24. A second plane flew from Memphis to Miami.