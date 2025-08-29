Most of Trump’s global tariffs are not legal, US court says

In a setback for President Donald Trump’s trade policy, a U.S. appeals court ruled Friday that most of the tariffs his administration imposed were unlawful.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, in a 7-4 decision, found that the emergency law Trump cited to impose his broad import tariffs did not actually give him the authority to levy them.

The ruling could affect Trump’s wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2, as well as tariffs imposed on China, Canada, and Mexico aimed at pressuring those countries to curb shipments of fentanyl into the United States.

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through Oct. 14 to give the administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.