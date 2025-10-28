Motive eyes Austin for next major office expansion

Motive, an AI-powered integration and technology platform, continues its global expansion, choosing Austin, Texas, as the next location for its newest office. This comes as the company is expanding its U.S. presence to better support customers across Texas and develop regional talent.

The new Austin facility encompasses 11,000 square feet in the Alto Building, located in East Austin. The company projects an initial workforce of approximately 200 employees at this location. While the office currently houses predominantly sales professionals, Motive anticipates growth across multiple departments.

One of the reasons Motive selected Austin stems from several strategic considerations. Primarily, the region hosts a substantial number of Motive’s existing customers and prospects in the physical operations space.

“We have an enormous amount of customers and prospects in the area,” said Tristan Poehler, SVP, GTM Strategy and Operations at Motive, in an interview with FreightWaves. “The Texas economy is really built on companies in the physical operations space.”