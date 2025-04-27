Motive found not guilty of patent infringement

A federal jury has unanimously ruled that technology made by Motive does not infringe on any of Omnitracs’ patents, concluding a lengthy legal battle between the two companies.

The competing safety and fleet tech provider sued Motive in October 2023 alleging the company infringed on several patents related to fleet management systems and technologies.

Specific accusations included unauthorized use of patented technologies involving driver performance assessment, vehicle data processing and transportation management, among others.

Plaintiffs alleged that Motive used their innovations without permission to enhance its products and services, resulting in unfair competition. They sought damages and a permanent injunction to prevent further infringement.



