Mudflap acquires AI capacity platform Parade

Mudflap has completed its acquisition of Parade. The deal pairs Mudflap’s location-verified carrier network with Parade’s capacity management platform for brokers, which has facilitated more than $40 billion in total cumulative freight transactions.
Mudflap boasts more than 515,000 drivers across over 100,000 verified carriers. The Palo Alto-based fintech company provides fuel discount solutions to carriers via a location-aware mobile app and fuel card. Mudflap was founded in 2019 by Sanjay Desai and Sharon Yapp. Desai was the former chief product officer at Trucker Path.
Parade was founded in San Francisco in 2015 by Anthony Sutardja, Tony Wu and Preet Sivia. Parade provides brokerages with a capacity management and carrier relationship platform that integrates with existing TMS platforms. Parade’s last major funding round was a $17 million Series B in 2023 led by I Squared Capital and Menlo Ventures.
At a time when finding reliable capacity is increasingly becoming a challenge, Mudflap will enable Parade brokers to access one of the largest networks of verified carriers in the industry.
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