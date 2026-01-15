MySavant.ai launches AI-powered nearshore workforce for logistics and supply chain teams

For years, nearshoring has been sold to logistics operators as a simple equation: move work closer, add people, lower costs. In practice, that model has begun to crack under its own weight. As freight markets remain volatile and operational margins stay thin, the industry is confronting a harder truth, scaling by headcount alone rarely delivers better outcomes.

That tension sits at the center of MySavant.ai’s launch. Rather than positioning itself as another staffing or Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, the company is betting that the next evolution of nearshore operations will be defined by intelligence, not just labor arbitrage.

Founded by logistics operators with deep experience in nearshoring and business process outsourcing, MySavant.ai was built around a familiar problem. Traditional nearshore models tend to grow linearly: more volume means more people, more management layers, more complexity. Productivity doesn’t necessarily improve, visibility often degrades, and costs creep back in through the side door.

“We’ve seen nearshoring work — and we’ve seen where it breaks,” said Hunter Bell, founder and CEO of MySavant.ai. “The breakdown usually happens when growth depends on continuously adding people without understanding how work is actually being performed.”