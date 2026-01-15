MySavant.ai launches AI-powered nearshore workforce for logistics and supply chain teams

For years, nearshoring has been sold to logistics operators as a simple equation: move work closer, add people, lower costs. In practice, that model has begun to crack under its own weight. As freight markets remain volatile and operational margins stay thin, the industry is confronting a harder truth, scaling by headcount alone rarely delivers better outcomes.
That tension sits at the center of MySavant.ai’s launch. Rather than positioning itself as another staffing or Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, the company is betting that the next evolution of nearshore operations will be defined by intelligence, not just labor arbitrage.
Founded by logistics operators with deep experience in nearshoring and business process outsourcing, MySavant.ai was built around a familiar problem. Traditional nearshore models tend to grow linearly: more volume means more people, more management layers, more complexity. Productivity doesn’t necessarily improve, visibility often degrades, and costs creep back in through the side door.
“We’ve seen nearshoring work — and we’ve seen where it breaks,” said Hunter Bell, founder and CEO of MySavant.ai. “The breakdown usually happens when growth depends on continuously adding people without understanding how work is actually being performed.”
That insight didn’t emerge in a vacuum. MySavant.ai extends the operating foundation of Savant International, an international BPO and technology services provider led by industry veteran Juan Baena that has spent more than eight years delivering large-scale nearshore operations.
What’s different this time is the application of AI not as a bolt-on tool, but as part of the operating system itself.
Instead of static staffing models, MySavant.ai deploys AI-enabled human teams designed around measurable execution. AI is embedded into daily workflows, across voice, digital, and back-office functions, to handle repetitive, high-volume tasks, guide prioritization, and monitor output and quality in real time.
The goal isn’t to replace people, but to remove friction that slows them down.
That shift changes how nearshore teams scale. With AI continuously monitoring execution, performance risks and bottlenecks surface earlier. Ramp-up cycles shorten. Output per person increases. Capacity planning becomes proactive rather than reactive, allowing operations to grow without losing discipline or predictability.
“AI gives us visibility into operations as work is being done, not weeks later in a report,” said Mike Foy, president of MySavant.ai. “That allows teams to move faster and operate more consistently without adding management burden for the client.”
The implications go beyond efficiency. By reducing manual oversight and aligning workloads more precisely, the model also aims to address chronic workforce issues such as attrition and uneven performance, challenges that have long plagued both domestic hiring and legacy BPO environments.
Early results suggest the approach resonates with cost-conscious operators. MySavant.ai says clients typically see faster cycle times, improved throughput, and operating cost reductions of up to 25% compared to traditional U.S. hiring and conventional outsourcing models.
For repeatable workflows, the company also offers outcome-based pricing, tying costs directly to completed tasks and service levels rather than seats filled.
MySavant.ai is positioning itself less as a staffing vendor and more as an operational partner, with shared accountability for performance and continuous optimization built into the relationship.
“Nearshoring doesn’t fail because of people,” Bell said. “It fails when growth is managed without insight.”