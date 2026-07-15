Newsletters Contact Us

FreightWaves TodayFreightWaves TV

Navigating Choke Points: Why Shipowners Face “Absolute Confusion”

FreightWaves Staff
·

The Strait of Hormuz is facing unprecedented risk, with war risk insurance premiums soaring 33 times above normal rates. Captain Rahul Khanna from Allianz Commercial dives deep into how geopolitical tensions, misdeclared hazardous cargo, and a shift from efficiency to resilience are fundamentally changing the landscape of global shipping. Learn why shipowners are in “absolute confusion” and what it means for your supply chain.

Summary unavailable.

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

FreightWaves Staff