Navigating Choke Points: Why Shipowners Face “Absolute Confusion”

The Strait of Hormuz is facing unprecedented risk, with war risk insurance premiums soaring 33 times above normal rates. Captain Rahul Khanna from Allianz Commercial dives deep into how geopolitical tensions, misdeclared hazardous cargo, and a shift from efficiency to resilience are fundamentally changing the landscape of global shipping. Learn why shipowners are in “absolute confusion” and what it means for your supply chain.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now