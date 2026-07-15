Navigating Choke Points: Why Shipowners Face “Absolute Confusion”

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The Strait of Hormuz is facing unprecedented risk, with war risk insurance premiums soaring 33 times above normal rates. Captain Rahul Khanna from Allianz Commercial dives deep into how geopolitical tensions, misdeclared hazardous cargo, and a shift from efficiency to resilience are fundamentally changing the landscape of global shipping. Learn why shipowners are in “absolute confusion” and what it means for your supply chain.

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