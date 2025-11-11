Navigating the trenches: Trucking’s rocky road in 2025

What was expected to be a return to normalcy the year has turned out to be a more persistent problem. What was expected to be a return to normalcy the year has turned out to be something more persistent. According to the Critical Issues in the Trucking Industry – 2025 report by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the top concern among motor carriers and owner-operators alike remains the broader economy.

Freight rates and load volumes are not behaving as many had hoped, while operating costs continue to climb. The result is razor-thin margins and a growing unease about when, or if, the market will right itself.

Cited in the ATRI report, “Now three years into a historic freight recession, freight rates and tonnage have remained stagnant across the trucking industry at the same time that per-mile costs increased considerably faster than inflation – a perfect storm that is squeezing fleet operating margins and necessitating extensive cost-cutting measure.”

For motor carriers managing fleets of multiple trucks, the most pressing challenge is the gap between rising cost structures and flat or falling returns. ATRI describes the environment as a “historic freight recession” where per-mile costs outpace inflation and revenue growth remains elusive.