Navigating the trenches: Trucking’s rocky road in 2025

What was expected to be a return to normalcy the year has turned out to be a more persistent problem. What was expected to be a return to normalcy the year has turned out to be something more persistent. According to the Critical Issues in the Trucking Industry – 2025 report by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the top concern among motor carriers and owner-operators alike remains the broader economy.
Freight rates and load volumes are not behaving as many had hoped, while operating costs continue to climb. The result is razor-thin margins and a growing unease about when, or if, the market will right itself.
Cited in the ATRI report, “Now three years into a historic freight recession, freight rates and tonnage have remained stagnant across the trucking industry at the same time that per-mile costs increased considerably faster than inflation – a perfect storm that is squeezing fleet operating margins and necessitating extensive cost-cutting measure.”
For motor carriers managing fleets of multiple trucks, the most pressing challenge is the gap between rising cost structures and flat or falling returns. ATRI describes the environment as a “historic freight recession” where per-mile costs outpace inflation and revenue growth remains elusive.
At the same time, the pressure of litigation is shifting from the periphery to the front lines.
Lawsuit abuse reform vaulted up the list of industry concerns, as carriers face increasingly aggressive litigation tactics, including third-party plaintiff funding and “nuclear verdicts” that can exceed eight or nine figures.
Insurance is another headline pain point. With premiums increasing and availability sometimes constrained, carriers say the cost of coverage has become a key factor in strategic decision-making. According to Truckstop.com, “Smaller carriers pay almost 90% more per mile on premiums. High dollar verdicts against larger companies have increased 51.7%, and the shortage of trucking insurance companies is making it harder for all companies to get adequate coverage.”
Carriers may worry over cost stacks and litigation, but for owner-operators, the emphasis is more on their broker relationships and access to safe parking. In fact, broker-related issues rose to the top of the list of concerns for this group. Payment delays, double-brokering schemes, rate opacity and communication breakdowns drive instability and erode trust in what is supposed to be a business-to-business partnership.
One of the less-reported shifts is how workforce and regulatory issues are emerging as new top concerns. For instance, for the first time, “English language proficiency for drivers” and “artificial intelligence in trucking” made notable appearances on ATRI’s list.
These critical issues suggest the industry is stretching beyond its traditional operational concerns and beginning to address deeper structural questions: how will automation reshape work? How will regulatory burdens evolve? How will the industry adapt its labor base to emerging technologies and demographic shifts?
The conversation is shifting from volume growth to resilience. When freight volumes were booming, carriers could absorb inefficiencies and risk. In the current environment, the margin for error is thin. Companies and owner-operators alike must focus on cost discipline, risk mitigation, contractual clarity, and operational agility. The environment demands adaptability rather than just capacity expansion.
It is not too dramatic to say that 2025 is a pivot year. With constant uncertainty surrounding global trade and domestic policies. Costs are rising and carriers have to be resilient and adaptable to make it through until the market sees stronger stabilization.