Navistar partners with Plus to bring autonomous trucks to US roads

Navistar Inc. and Plus, an autonomous trucking software company, are partnering to bring self-driving trucks to roadways in Europe and the United States.

The companies announced the partnership Tuesday. Navistar, which is a member of the Traton Group — a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group and one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers — will integrate Plus’ autonomous driving technology into the brand’s vehicles in hub-to-hub operations.

Plus will use its Level 4 autonomous SuperDrive technology in Scania, MAN and Navistar autonomous-ready base vehicles, Plus said in a news release.

“Plus is thrilled to have our industry leading autonomous driving software be chosen for the TRATON GROUP’s impressive portfolio of storied and trusted global commercial vehicle brands across Scania, MAN, and Navistar,” said Shawn Kerrigan, Plus COO and co-founder. “Together we will accelerate the global commercialization of Level 4 autonomous trucks and bring to market safer and more sustainable transportation solutions.”



