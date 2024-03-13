Navistar partners with Plus to bring autonomous trucks to US roads

Navistar Inc. and Plus, an autonomous trucking software company, are partnering to bring self-driving trucks to roadways in Europe and the United States.
The companies announced the partnership Tuesday. Navistar, which is a member of the Traton Group — a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group and one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers — will integrate Plus’ autonomous driving technology into the brand’s vehicles in hub-to-hub operations.
Plus will use its Level 4 autonomous SuperDrive technology in Scania, MAN and Navistar autonomous-ready base vehicles, Plus said in a news release.
“Plus is thrilled to have our industry leading autonomous driving software be chosen for the TRATON GROUP’s impressive portfolio of storied and trusted global commercial vehicle brands across Scania, MAN, and Navistar,” said Shawn Kerrigan, Plus COO and co-founder. “Together we will accelerate the global commercialization of Level 4 autonomous trucks and bring to market safer and more sustainable transportation solutions.”
The trucks are already being tested on public roads in Europe and in San Antonio and Dallas with a safety driver on board, the companies said. Testing will expand to other routes in the Texas Triangle and Interstate 10 corridor, Plus said. There are plans to roll out the pilot in other parts of Europe this year.
Customer pilots are expected to begin within the year before beginning series production and global commercial deployment.
Autonomous technology can increase operational efficiency in long-haul transportation, said Tobias Glitterstam, Navistar’s chief strategy and transformation officer.
“Global partnership with a company like Plus allows us to leverage the technical strides they have made as we work together to focus on the commercial viability of Level 4 autonomous driving,” he said.
Navistar had previously partnered with TuSimple Holdings to bring autonomous trucks for long-haul freight to roadways but that effort fell apart in 2022.