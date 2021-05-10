  • ITVI.USA
Air CargoNewsTrucking

New air cargo service connects China to Mexico City

Aeroméxico Cargo officials cite global growth of e-commerce and medical supplies

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, May 10, 2021
0 21 1 minute read
Major products exported from China to Mexico include liquid crystal displays, phones, computers and computer parts. (Photo: Grupo Aeroméxico)

Aeroméxico Cargo launched a route Saturday between Wuhan, China, and Mexico City, becoming the first regular service from the Chinese mainland to Latin America, according to a release.

The twice-a-week service could handle as much as 3,500 metric tons of cargo annually between Wuhan-Tianhe International Airport and Mexico City International Airport.

“The growth of e-commerce, the transport of medical supplies and high-technology products from [Wuhan] to the rest of the world has been exponential during the last year, reaching an increase of more than 500%,” Alejandro Méndez, senior vice president of Aeroméxico Cargo, said in a statement.

Major products exported from China to Mexico include liquid crystal displays, phones and computers and their parts, while the imported products include integrated circuits and copper ore.  

Wuhan is located in central China and has a population of 9.8 million people. The city is a manufacturing hub for industries such as semiconductors, automotive, smartphones and steel.

