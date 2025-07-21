New bill seeks more relief for livestock haulers

WASHINGTON — New legislation would give truckers hauling livestock relief from regulations governing hours of service and electronic logging devices in addition to what they already receive.

Introduced last week by U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, R, Colo., the bill, Hauling Exemptions for Livestock Protection (HELP) Act, aims to “exempt certain livestock hauling vehicles from regulations related to hours of service and electronic logging devices,” according to a draft copy of the bill.

The legislation states that vehicles and drivers hauling livestock, insects, and aquatic animals shall be exempt from:

Any requirement relating to hours of service established under subchapter III of chapter 311 of title 49, U.S. Code, or chapter 315 of title 49, U.S. Code.

Any requirement relating to electronic logging devices established under section 31137 of title 49, U.S. Code.

ELD and hours-of-service agricultural exemptions are already in place for drivers hauling within a 150 air-mile radius from where the livestock is sourced. In addition, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in 2021, allows them to also be exempt when driving within a 150 air-mile radius from the livestock’s final destination.