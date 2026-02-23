New DOT rules put states on hook for truck parking

WASHINGTON — Newly issued federal guidance has formalized truck parking as a required element within state multimodal freight plans.
While previous freight plan guidance encouraged states to consider the issue of truck parking availability, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2026 guidance, which goes into effect on Tuesday, emphasizes that if a state fails to conduct a comprehensive assessment of truck parking they will lose their ability to spend National Highway Freight Program (NHFP) funds.
“Each state that receives funding through the NHFP is required to have a State Freight Plan that provides a comprehensive plan for the immediate and long-range planning activities and investments of the state with respect to freight,” the new guidelines assert.
“If a state’s 4-year update cycle has expired, then unless the state has developed its State Freight Plan consistent with the existing requirements, the state may not obligate NHFP funds.”
The truck parking assessment must include the state’s ability, together with the private sector, “to provide adequate parking facilities and rest facilities for commercial motor vehicles engaged in interstate transportation.”
In addition to assessing parking capacity, states must also include in their freight plans:
- A description of improvements that may be required to reduce or to impede the deterioration of roadways on which travel by heavy vehicles (including mining, agricultural, energy cargo or equipment, and timber vehicles) is projected to substantially deteriorate their condition.
- An inventory of facilities with freight mobility issues, such as bottlenecks. For facilities that are state owned or operated, a description of the strategies the state is employing to address those freight mobility issues.
- Consideration of any significant congestion or delay caused by freight movements and any strategies to mitigate that congestion or delay.
- The most recent supply chain cargo flows in the state, by transportation mode.
- An inventory of commercial ports within the state.
- The impacts of e-commerce on the state’s freight infrastructure.
- Consideration of military freight.
The new guidance also notes that, while the establishment of a state freight advisory committee remains voluntary, if a state chooses to create such a committee it must consult with that committee while developing or updating its freight plan.
