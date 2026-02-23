New DOT rules put states on hook for truck parking

WASHINGTON — Newly issued federal guidance has formalized truck parking as a required element within state multimodal freight plans.

While previous freight plan guidance encouraged states to consider the issue of truck parking availability, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2026 guidance, which goes into effect on Tuesday, emphasizes that if a state fails to conduct a comprehensive assessment of truck parking they will lose their ability to spend National Highway Freight Program (NHFP) funds.

“Each state that receives funding through the NHFP is required to have a State Freight Plan that provides a comprehensive plan for the immediate and long-range planning activities and investments of the state with respect to freight,” the new guidelines assert.

“If a state’s 4-year update cycle has expired, then unless the state has developed its State Freight Plan consistent with the existing requirements, the state may not obligate NHFP funds.”