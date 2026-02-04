DOT’s new vision for freight infrastructure

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to pave the way for the next generation of American logistics.

In a Request for Information (RFI) posted on Tuesday, DOT’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology is seeking public input to help define a National Strategy for Transportation Digital Infrastructure (TDI).

“This strategy will serve as the framework for the next generation of the transportation system across all modes (highway, rail, air, maritime, transit, pipeline) supporting multimodal operations, safety, asset management, and the accelerated deployment of new and emerging technologies,” according to DOT.

By explicitly including rail, maritime, and pipelines alongside traditional highway modes, DOT is signaling a move toward multimodal synchronization. The goal is to create a framework that supports everything from “Vehicle-to-Everything” communications to the accelerated deployment of autonomous driving systems.