DOT to use AI to go after illegal truckers

WASHINGTON — The federal government plans to take its nation-wide crackdown on non-domiciled CDLs to the next level by deploying AI to go after trucking companies that hire illegal foreign drivers.

Speaking at the 105th annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury said his department and its modal agencies are “leaning into AI” and the use of advanced data analytics to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of enforcement efforts.

“One example of that is to identify fraud in the trucking industry, and identify instances where trucking companies are using illegal foreign drivers,” Bradbury told the audience during his keynote address.

“That’s happening very extensively in the country, unfortunately, and it’s eating the lunch of American truckers, because it’s driving down to unreasonable levels the compensation for truckers. Researchers and TRB could be very helpful” in supporting the initiative, he said.