DOT threatens to revoke North Carolina’s CDL authority

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy delivered an ultimatum to North Carolina on Thursday following an audit revealing that over half of the commercial trucking licenses issued by the state to foreign drivers were granted illegally.

“I’m calling on state leadership to immediately remove these dangerous drivers from our roads and clean up their system,” Duffy stated in a press release announcing the preliminary findings.

If the state fails to do so, Duffy warned that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration may withhold approximately $50 million in transportation funding for fiscal year 2027.

“In addition, if FMCSA issues a final determination of substantial noncompliance, the agency may decertify North Carolina’s CDL program,” Duffy wrote in a letter sent on Thursday to North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and to Paul Tine, head of the state’s division of motor vehicles (DMV).