FMCSA gets time-out on CDL crackdown

WASHINGTON — Thousands of truck driver jobs have been saved – temporarily – after a federal court granted the Trump administration’s request to hold the CDL-restriction lawsuit in abeyance.

The abeyance, issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, effectively reinforces the court’s prior order from last month that temporarily halted the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s interim final rule (IFR) cracking down on non-domiciled CDL and commercial learner’s permit holders.

FMCSA sought the abeyance – which was unopposed by the petitioners filing the lawsuit – so that the agency could review the 8,000 comments filed on the IFR and potentially make changes before issuing a final rule.

The abeyance provides some stability for the trucking industry – FMCSA estimated that close to 200,000 trucking jobs would be eliminated by the IFR – because under the stay issued by the appeals court in November, drivers challenging the rule remained protected under the less-restrictive standards that existed before September 29.