States: CDL restrictions to cripple supply lines, raise costs

WASHINGTON — State and local officials have accused the Trump administration of implementing unlawful restrictions against foreign CDL holders, warning that the restrictions will disrupt the trucking economy with zero evidence the crackdown will improve safety.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Interim Final Rule (IFR) that severely restricts how states issue and renew non-domiciled CDLs and commercial learner’s permits will, by FMCSA’s calculations, strip away commercial license eligibility from approximately 194,000 drivers within two years.

But FMCSA lacks the statutory authority to impose those restrictions and has avoided accountability by not providing advance notice of the changes, according to a coalition of attorneys general from Massachusetts, California, 16 other states and the District of Columbia.

“These unlawful actions have harmed and will continue to harm our states,” the group stated in comments filed on the IFR.