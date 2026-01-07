DOT strips California of $160M over foreign truckers

WASHINGTON — A showdown between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of California reached a breaking point on Wednesday after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will withhold approximately $160 million in safety program money from the state.

The move follows California’s failure to meet a January 5 deadline to cancel more than 17,000 commercial truck driver’s licenses that Duffy asserts were unlawfully issued by the state to foreign truckers.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced in late December that it would delay the cancellation until March 6, but FMCSA did not agree to the extension.

“It’s reckoning day for [Governor] Gavin Newsom and California,” Duffy stated in a press release announcing a final determination letter that was sent to Newsom and the DMV.