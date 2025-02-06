New Jersey trucking company owner charged in $4.6M overbilling scheme

A New Jersey man took part in a multiyear conspiracy to overbill Williams-Sonoma Inc. and a transportation and logistics company for trucking services to the tune of over $4 million, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of New Jersey.

Jose Pena, 46, of Monroe Township, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced in a news release.

Pena owned and operated a carrier that subcontracted with a national transportation and logistics company, referred to only as “Company-1” in the complaint, to deliver for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) out of the home goods company’s Cranbury, New Jersey, distribution center.

From mid-2018 through late 2020, he and others conspired to overbill Williams-Sonoma and Company-1 by more than $3.6 million in deliveries and services that Pena and his company did not perform, the U.S. attorney stated in the Wednesday release. Pena paid the co-conspirators with kickbacks including money, a Rolex watch and an SUV, authorities said.



