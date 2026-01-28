New lawsuit alleges R&R, RFX failed to pay $264K in freight invoices

As carriers continue to question why invoices from R&R Family of Companies and related entities abruptly went unpaid, a newly filed lawsuit in Texas adds detail to allegations that brokerage units continued tendering freight amid deepening financial distress.
A complaint filed Jan. 23 by Jimenez Logistics LLC in Hidalgo County, Texas, alleges that R&R Express Inc. and RFX Inc., subsidiaries of R&R Family of Companies, failed to pay for transportation services arranged in 2025 and early 2026, despite repeated demands for payment.
According to the lawsuit, Jimenez Logistics arranged and prepaid motor carriers for shipments at the request of R&R Express and RFX, relying on representations that invoices would be paid. The complaint alleges invoices totaling approximately $264,650 remain unpaid.
The defendants have not responded publicly to the allegations.
Pittsburgh-based R&R Family of Companies is a logistics and transportation provider that at one point owned dozens of affiliated entities, including R&R Express, RFX LLC, Taylor Express, Giant Energy Solutions, Paradigm Transportation and GT Worldwide Logistics.
Houston-based RFX LLC was a trucking and shipping company offering refrigerated transportation across the U.S.
The Jimenez Logistics case is one of several lawsuits filed against R&R-affiliated entities following the company’s operational shutdown earlier this month.
As FreightWaves previously reported, a separate Florida lawsuit filed by a major lender alleges that R&R Family of Companies continued operating while insolvent and had accumulated tens of millions of dollars in unpaid trade payables, a category that includes carrier invoices as well as other vendor obligations.
Carriers and brokers have continued to post online seeking information about unpaid balances, while others attempt to pursue payment directly from shippers.x
Allegations of continued operations amid financial strain
Jimenez Logistics alleges that when the freight was tendered, the defendants knew — or should have known — that they lacked the ability to pay for the services but continued arranging transportation nonetheless.
The lawsuit asserts claims including breach of contract, fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.
The complaint further alleges that R&R Express exercised operational and financial control over RFX, arguing the two entities functioned as a single business enterprise.
Former RFX employee describes internal confusion
A former RFX employee interviewed by FreightWaves said most RFX employees were not aware of the severity of R&R’s financial troubles until very late, unlike staff at the Pittsburgh headquarters who saw warning signs earlier.
“We didn’t have the same visibility,” the former employee said. “The message we kept getting was that things were under control — that assets would be sold, debts would be paid, and ratings would recover. But carrier pay kept getting worse.”
According to the former employee, sales teams continued reassuring carriers and shippers based on information coming from senior leadership — only to later learn that many invoices were not being paid.
“That put the agents and salespeople directly in the line of fire,” the former employee said. “Carriers were coming to us. Shippers were calling us. Relationships that took years to build were burned almost overnight.”
On Jan. 11, RFX CEO Nate Lourie shared a social media post stating that his role at the R&R-owned business had been terminated. The RFX employee interviewed by FreightWaves said that was around the same time workers were told RFX was ceasing operations.
The former RFX employee said the collapse left many agents in “rebuild mode,” struggling to preserve credibility with customers after shippers were approached by unpaid carriers seeking direct payment.
Carrier exposure widens
In earlier coverage, FreightWaves reported that court filings allege R&R and affiliates accumulated as much as $65 million in unpaid trade payables before collapsing — a figure that includes unpaid invoices to carriers, brokers and vendors.
For many small trucking companies, the fallout has been immediate.
“The bond is only $75,000,” the former RFX employee said, referring to the FMCSA freight broker bond required by federal law. “That gets eaten up fast. After that, carriers are left chasing payment from shippers or eating the loss.”
No response from company
FreightWaves has repeatedly requested comments from R&R Family of Companies, R&R Express and RFX regarding the Jimenez Logistics lawsuit and related litigation, but has not received a response. No bankruptcy filing has been confirmed as of publication.
The Jimenez Logistics case remains pending.