New lawsuit alleges R&R, RFX failed to pay $264K in freight invoices

As carriers continue to question why invoices from R&R Family of Companies and related entities abruptly went unpaid, a newly filed lawsuit in Texas adds detail to allegations that brokerage units continued tendering freight amid deepening financial distress.

A complaint filed Jan. 23 by Jimenez Logistics LLC in Hidalgo County, Texas, alleges that R&R Express Inc. and RFX Inc., subsidiaries of R&R Family of Companies, failed to pay for transportation services arranged in 2025 and early 2026, despite repeated demands for payment.

According to the lawsuit, Jimenez Logistics arranged and prepaid motor carriers for shipments at the request of R&R Express and RFX, relying on representations that invoices would be paid. The complaint alleges invoices totaling approximately $264,650 remain unpaid.

The defendants have not responded publicly to the allegations.