New trucks built with new supply chains — Transmission

Volta trucks bets big on electric vehicles
Volta Trucks recently announced it will work with Steyr in Austria to build its first all-electric delivery trucks. On this episode of Transmission, Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco chat with co-founder Kjell Walöen about why Volta is using contract manufacturing and how that method will work during a pandemic.
The bottom line: Volta’s method was the right choice for business.
