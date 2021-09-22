New trucks built with new supply chains — Transmission

Volta Trucks recently announced it will work with Steyr in Austria to build its first all-electric delivery trucks. On this episode of Transmission, Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco chat with co-founder Kjell Walöen about why Volta is using contract manufacturing and how that method will work during a pandemic.

The bottom line: Volta’s method was the right choice for business.



