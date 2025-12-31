New Volvo VNL clears novel pet safety evaluation

Some say trucking is going to the dogs. One global OEM has instead found a way to keep man’s best friend a little safer on the road. Volvo Trucks North America and the Center for Pet Safety recently announced the completion of a first-of-its-kind “pet test” on the new Volvo VNL, the long-haul version of Volvo’s flagship truck line.

According to the announcement, having a pet on the road is more common than many think, with approximately 800,000 pets in the U.S. traveling with their owners in commercial trucks each day.

Surveys also show that many drivers have a pet with them on the road. According to Truckstop, in a 2022 survey, 56% of professional truck drivers travel with pets more often than not, with 66% citing companionship.

A similar 2023 Truckstop survey of 500 owner-operators found that half travel with pets for emotional support.