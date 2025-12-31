New Volvo VNL clears novel pet safety evaluation

Some say trucking is going to the dogs. One global OEM has instead found a way to keep man’s best friend a little safer on the road. Volvo Trucks North America and the Center for Pet Safety recently announced the completion of a first-of-its-kind “pet test” on the new Volvo VNL, the long-haul version of Volvo’s flagship truck line.
According to the announcement, having a pet on the road is more common than many think, with approximately 800,000 pets in the U.S. traveling with their owners in commercial trucks each day.
Surveys also show that many drivers have a pet with them on the road. According to Truckstop, in a 2022 survey, 56% of professional truck drivers travel with pets more often than not, with 66% citing companionship.
A similar 2023 Truckstop survey of 500 owner-operators found that half travel with pets for emotional support.
The test took place Dec. 12 at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va., where experts from the Center for Pet Safety conducted an in-depth evaluation of the Volvo VNL.
During the evaluation, the interior of the VNL was analyzed, including strength-tested anchor points and the available connector options for pet restraint systems. Another focus was on climate control functionality, including Volvo’s Parking Cooler, a climate control system that can keep pets comfortable for up to eight hours without idling.
Dogs also took part in the testing, riding around the Volvo Customer Center track while secured in CPS-approved harnesses and carriers. Testers observed how the pets fared in real-world conditions.
“Evaluating the Volvo VNL in person allows us to examine how vehicle design, securement points, and cab layout all work together to impact pet safety,” said Lindsey Wolko, founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety. “By working directly with Volvo’s engineers and product teams, we are able to evaluate real-world cab features, identify the safest places for pets to ride, and help drivers make choices that keep pets secure while reducing distractions, especially during busy holiday travel.”