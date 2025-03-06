New York City wants wider use of WIM technology to fight overweight trucks 

New York City is declaring again that it has made significant progress keeping overweight trucks off a key highway using a weigh-in-wotion (WIM) system. Now it wants to expand the use of the technology to other parts of the state that handle heavy truck traffic.

The WIM technology is on the unique cantilevered section of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, designated Interstate 278, that runs between south Brooklyn and north into Queens. The cantilever is a three-tiered structure that moves northbound traffic toward Queens on one level, southbound traffic toward Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on another level, and a public park promenade at the top. All three levels offer a spectacular view of Lower Manhattan. The cantilever stretch of the highway is less than 2 miles.

Given its location, it is a key trucking route and potential bottleneck. But its deterioration has been a hot topic in New York City planning for years. The failure to come up with a long-term solution led to the interim step of attempting to crack down on overweight trucks using the cantilever, with WIM technology as the key.



