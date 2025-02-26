Newsletters
New Jersey indictment of NFI CEO Brown, political kingmaker Norcross tossed

Judge found no ‘extortion or criminal coercion’ in case that was brought last June

John Kingston
·
NFI CEO Sidney Brown's indictment has been tossed by a New Jersey judge. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

The indictment against New Jersey political power broker George Norcorss that also caught up Sidney Brown, the CEO of truckload carrier NFI Industries and a member of the family that owns the company, has been dismissed by a New Jersey judge.

According to press reports Wednesday morning that were confirmed by a statement from the New Jersey attorney general’s office, which brought the case against Norcross, a southern New Jersey attorney who has never held office and didn’t have a formal role in any political organization but has long wielded significant power in the state’s political life, the indictment was dismissed Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw.


The indictment was handed down in June. The other defendants whose indictments were dismissed besides George Norcross and Brown were former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, attorney William Tambussi, businessman John O’Donnell and Philip Norcross, an attorney and George Norcross’ brother.

At issue in the case were development rights in Camden, a waterfront city across from Philadelphia that long ago fell on hard times. One of the pieces of development that was a focus of the activities at the core of the indictment was the TRIAD1828 Centre, an office building that is now the headquarters of NFI.

Wiretaps reported on in the indictment revealed a hardball approach by Norcross and his allies to persuade a developer to yield ownership and development rights to various parcels in Camden.  The indictment included a few examples of profanities that could have been viewed as physical threats by Norcorss. 

The argument of the Norcross attorneys as they sought to have the indictment dismissed was that what went on was tough politics, not criminal acts.


Brown’s attorneys filed a separate motion to have the case against the NFI CEO dismissed, citing his minor role in the activities. The indictment mentions Brown only once in its recaps of various meetings the former defendants in the case held about the development, and Brown was a defendant in only six of the 13 counts.

Media reports of the dismissal of the indictment said Warshaw wrote that the activities of the defendants “did not constitute extortion or criminal coercion.” Warshaw also rejected that the actions of the defendants constituted a “racketeering enterprise.”

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin released a statement that said his office “strongly disagreed” with the decision and planned to appeal.

“After years in which the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently cut back on federal public corruption law, and at a time in which the federal government is refusing to tackle corruption, it has never been more important for state officials to take corruption head on,” he said. “But I have never promised that these cases would be easy, because too many have come to view corruption as simply the way the powerful do business in New Jersey.”

This is a developing story.

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.