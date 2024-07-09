NFI CEO Brown absent from arraignment of co-defendants due to lawyer conflict

Sidney Brown, the CEO of privately owned NFI Industries, was not in a New Jersey courtroom Tuesday when his co-defendants were arraigned on multiple felony charges relating to real estate on the Camden waterfront.

Judge Peter Warshaw, the presiding judge of the criminal division of the Mercer County court system based in Trenton, told the court that Brown, part of the family that owns truckload carrier NFI, could not be present because his attorney was in court Tuesday in a separate federal action. Brown will be arraigned Aug. 7.

He was charged in eight of the 13 felony counts brought last month by the state’s attorney general office against six people — including former Camden mayor Dana Redd— regarding development rights on the waterfront. Significant tax benefits were set to accrue to the developers of certain sites, including the Triad1828 building where NFI has its headquarters.



