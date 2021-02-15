News Alert: Canadian National train derails in Chicago suburb

A Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) freight train derailed about 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection with Metra UP-W tracks in West Chicago, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

Metra UP-W is a commuter rail line operated by Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP). Its trains were not passing West Chicago after the derailment.

The West Chicago Police Department said in a brief tweet that the train derailed just north of Washington Street and that the crossings at Washington, Church and Ann streets would “all be blocked/closed until further notice. Keep this in mind as you travel through town. We will post updates as they become available.”

A train derailed on the Canadian National Railroad Tracks just north of Washington St. The crossings at Washington St, Church St & Ann St will all be blocked/closed until further notice. Keep this in mind as you travel through town. We will post updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mP54jmBdXr — West Chicago Police Department (@West_Chicago_PD) February 15, 2021

According to Metra, commuter rail passengers were being bused between the suburbs of Geneva and West Chicago. The freight derailment affects the Union Pacific West Line both inbound and outbound, transit agency officials said in a service alert updated late Monday morning.

Multiple railcars derailed but there were no injuries, fires or leaks, Canadian National spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault said. The cars were not carrying hazardous substances. Once the derailed freight cars are removed, the tracks will have to be inspected and possibly repaired before regular service can resume.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation and this is a developing story. Look for updates on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

