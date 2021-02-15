  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsRail

News Alert: Canadian National train derails in Chicago suburb

Several railcars involved, commuter line also impacted

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 181 1 minute read
Canadian National Railway freight train with Chicago in the background.
(Photo: Canadian National Railway)

A Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) freight train derailed about 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection with Metra UP-W tracks in West Chicago, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

Metra UP-W is a commuter rail line operated by Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP). Its trains were not passing West Chicago after the derailment.

The West Chicago Police Department said in a brief tweet that the train derailed just north of Washington Street and that the crossings at Washington, Church and Ann streets would “all be blocked/closed until further notice. Keep this in mind as you travel through town. We will post updates as they become available.”

According to Metra, commuter rail passengers were being bused between the suburbs of Geneva and West Chicago. The freight derailment affects the Union Pacific West Line both inbound and outbound, transit agency officials said in a service alert updated late Monday morning.

Multiple railcars derailed but there were no injuries, fires or leaks, Canadian National spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault said. The cars were not carrying hazardous substances. Once the derailed freight cars are removed, the tracks will have to be inspected and possibly repaired before regular service can resume.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation and this is a developing story. Look for updates on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 181 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc