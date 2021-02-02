Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,901.060
    -151.770
    -1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.850
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,872.980
    -157.590
    -1.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,901.060
    -151.770
    -1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.850
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,872.980
    -157.590
    -1.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
BusinessGig WorkersLast-mile deliveryModern ShipperNewsTechnology

News Alert: Uber acquires on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 2, 2021
0 120 1 minute read
Uber will acquire Drizly, an on-demand alcohol marketplace, for $1.1 billion in cash and stocks. (Photo: Uber Technologies)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is expanding its scope with the acquisition of Drizly, an on-demand alcohol marketplace.

Uber will pay approximately $1.1 billion in stock and cash, the company announced Tuesday. Uber said Drizly’s marketplace will be integrated with the Uber Eats app. The current Drizly app will be maintained as a separate entity.

Drizly works with local merchants to deliver beer, wine and spirits on demand in more than 1,400 cities across the country.

“Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people’s lives a little bit easier. That’s why we’ve been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol. [Drizly co-founder and CEO] Cory [Rellas] and his amazing team have built Drizly into an incredible success story, profitably growing gross bookings more than 300% year-over-year,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement. 

“By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead,” Khosrowshahi said.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business

Bringg’s collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer

Tags
Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 2, 2021
0 120 1 minute read
Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc