NFI acquisition adds 7 fulfillment centers in Canada, US

NFI Industries announced Tuesday it has acquired SDR Distribution Services, a provider of custom warehousing and distribution solutions in Canada and the U.S.

The acquisition of SDR expands NFI’s presence across Canada, adding seven fulfillment centers in the Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver areas, as well as a location near Philadelphia.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vaughn, Canada-based SDR Distribution Services is a privately held firm founded in 1979 as a wholesale 3PL specializing in the fashion, footwear and other related soft goods fulfillment market niche. SDR has a client base of more than 100 customers providing goods to over 1,000 vendors.

The addition of SDR Distribution Services brings NFI’s warehousing footprint to over 70 million square feet across Canada and the U.S. and reportedly adds $100 million in revenue.

“The SDR acquisition brings additional blue-chip fashion and retail customers to our portfolio,” Sid Brown, CEO of NFI, said in a statement. “With the combined expertise of both NFI and SDR, customers can expand in the U.S. with NFI’s existing footprint and access our other service offerings.”





Camden, New Jersey-based NFI is a privately held provider of supply chain services, including dedicated transportation, distribution and warehousing. NFI owns and operates a fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers and employs more than 16,800 workers. The company said it generates more than $3.9 billion in annual revenue.

In October, NFI acquired North Carolina-based MCO Transport, expanding the company’s container drayage, warehousing and truckload transportation offerings across the Southeastern U.S.

