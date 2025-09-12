Nikola agrees to $83M SEC settlement

The collapse of zero-emission truck developer Nikola Corporation has culminated in a liquidation plan that includes an $83 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Court filings on Friday outlined the agreement with federal regulators. The SEC claim is split into an “unsecured claim” of about $43 million and a “junior claim” of $40 million.

The settlement is part of a broader Chapter 11 plan of liquidation for Nikola and its nine debtor affiliates, including Nikola Motor Co. LLC and Nikola Energy Co. LLC.

The SEC claim is one of several legal challenges facing the company. Nikola has also been navigating a securities class-action lawsuit in Arizona, along with multiple derivative actions filed in Delaware and Arizona.