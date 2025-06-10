Nikola Founder Trevor Milton releases new documentary 

The rise and fall of Trevor Milton, founder and former executive chairman of battery electric truck maker Nikola, was a story that took the trucking industry by storm.

A bombshell report in 2020 by Hindenburg Research launched accusations of fraud, saying Milton lied about the capabilities of Nikola’s product, alleging nepotism, and more.

Ultimately, this led to investigations into Milton and Nikola, an ousting of him as CEO, and a 2023 conviction that slapped him with a sentence of four years in federal prison. At the start of this year, President Trump pardoned Milton and now he is setting the record straight of his own volition.

Milton and his team have released a documentary, “Conviction or Conspiracy – The Trevor Milton Saga”, streaming free and open access on YouTube.



