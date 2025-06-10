Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Nikola Founder Trevor Milton releases new documentary 

The embattled founder aims to set the record straight after conviction, pardon

Nikola founder Trevor Milton. (Photo: Nikola Corp.)

The rise and fall of Trevor Milton, founder and former executive chairman of battery electric truck maker Nikola, was a story that took the trucking industry by storm. 

A bombshell report in 2020 by Hindenburg Research launched accusations of fraud, saying Milton lied about the capabilities of Nikola’s product, alleging nepotism, and more. 

Ultimately, this led to investigations into Milton and Nikola, an ousting of him as CEO, and a 2023 conviction that slapped him with a sentence of four years in federal prison. At the start of this year, President Trump pardoned Milton and now he is setting the record straight of his own volition. 

Milton and his team have released a documentary, “Conviction or Conspiracy – The Trevor Milton Saga”, streaming free and open access on YouTube. 


In a press release, Milton said, “For years, I’ve been silent—forced to sit back while the media, opportunists, and corporations ran wild with their version of my story. Today, that silence ends. I want people to watch the film, think for themselves, and finally get the full picture.”

“This isn’t just my story—it’s a warning about how quickly our system can be weaponized,” Milton added. “This film gives people the context and evidence that was left out of the headlines. I’m proud it’s finally out.”

The film hit YouTube to ensure “unrestricted global access.”

Find it here:


