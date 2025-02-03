Nikola seeks financial lifeline amid bankruptcy rumors

The sun may be setting for Phoenix-based Nikola Motors after a recent Bloomberg report said the electric truck maker is considering a possible sale or partnership as it attempts to raise capital to stay afloat. This is not new for Nikoka, but like a financial game of musical chairs where you burn the chairs to keep warm, there may be no more chairs left.

MSN reported that Nikola’s stock price has collapsed to a record low. The company once worth $26 billion in 2020 is now estimated at $74 million.

The issue is Nikola requires a substantial amount of capital to keep the lights on. Luca Socci, an investor with Seeking Alpha wrote, “Nikola needs around $500 million per year to fund its operations. Every year it needs to find new investors to finance its operations. So far, either through share issuance or private investors, the company has been able to cope and survive.”

A SPAC, a short seller, a former founder and a saga

The cash crush, yearslong in the making, has seen everything from layoffs, stock splits, short-seller reports, fraud convictions, and the selling then releasing of its Phoenix headquarters.



