NMFTA names Ray West COO

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) the group representing the less-than-truckload industry, said Wednesday it has named Ray West its chief operating officer.

As head of NMFTA’s daily operations, West will oversee the group’s four main functions: digital operations, cybersecurity, management of the long-standing model that determines LTL prices by the commodity’s classification, and administration of the Standard Carrier Alpha Codes, four-digit codes that are generally mandatory to have in order to do business in North American trucking.

West has spent 30 years in trucking, most recently as CEO of Nascent Technologies, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before Nascent, West served as vice president of development at Atlas Van Lines, as senior vice president and general manager of TMS at transportation management systems provider Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ: TRMB) and as a top executive at TMS Systems, which Trimble acquired in 2012.

West said that he expects his background to fit in best with cybersecurity initiatives that NMFTA has prioritized for LTL carriers and the industry as a whole.

Debbie Sparks, NMFTA’s executive director, said West is a solid choice to lead the group. NMFTA has shed its reputation for being workmanlike and has become more dynamic under her leadership.

West also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1989.