No injuries reported in container ship fire at Port of Los Angeles

No injuries were reported as a fire aboard a ONE container ship shut down four terminals at the Port of Los Angeles late Friday.

Local reports said an electrical fire broke out below decks aboard the Ocean Network Express Henry Hudson berthed at Yusen Container Terminal at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. No injuries were reported among the crew of 23, who were safely evacuated. Two crew remained aboard to assist firefighters.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Fire Department, Los Angeles Port Police, and U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene, the port said in a statement.

The 8,200-TEU ship operates on the Premier Alliance FP1 Pacific service of ONE, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Yang Ming. It was built in 2008 and is registered in Panama.