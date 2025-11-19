Maersk relocates North American HQ to Charlotte

A.P. Moller-Maersk announced that it has selected Charlotte as the new location for its North America headquarters.

The Copenhagen-based parent of container carrier Maersk said it will eventually add 500 jobs to bring its Charlotte workforce total to 1,300.

“North Carolina has been a key partner in our growth for more than two decades, “ said Charles van der Steene, president of North America Region at Maersk, in a release. “Designating Charlotte as our North American headquarters location reinforces our confidence in the state’s business climate and workforce. We’re investing in North Carolina’s future because it’s a place where innovation and opportunity come together.”

The move could also earn Maersk a state grant of almost $8 million spread over 12 years, contingent on its meeting job creation and investment targets, the office of Gov. Josh Stein said in a release.